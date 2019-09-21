|
ANDERSON, S.C. - Harold William Burrows of Anderson, and a former resident of Friendship, N.Y., passed away Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Rainey Hospice House, Anderson.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1935, in Friendship, a son of the late Myron A. and Gertrude I. Irish Burrows. He married Judith Ann Carlson, who survives.
Harold was a graduate of Friendship Central School.
After school he moved to the Washington D.C. area, where he managed marinas for the 35+ years of his career, retiring from the Department of the Army, after managing the Ft. Belvoir Marina, for over 20 years.
He was an ordained deacon, with Belle View Baptist Church, in Alexandria, Va.
Some of the things he enjoyed were boating; fishing; traveling the East Coast; exploring lighthouses and fishing spots; and playing an occasional round of golf, with his sons, brothers and nephews when he could.
He achieved his first goal in retirement by building a house, and settling on the Virginia shores of the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay, where he enjoyed fishing; boat rides; crabbing off his pier; and long walks through the wooded lots, along the river with his dog, Crystal.
Harold later moved to South Carolina to be closer to his grandkids, where he enjoyed summer afternoons swimming in the pool; boating on the lake; and teaching them to play checkers and chess.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his sons, Troy D. (Dawn) Burrows of Anderson and Alan C. Burrows of Woodbridge, Va.; his grandchildren, David and Haley Burrows, both of Anderson; a brother, Duane E. (Marge) Burrows of Morehead, Ky.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Victor, Mike, Philip, Ralph and Arvis Burrows; and two sisters, Jean Burrows and Jesse Reese Emons.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship. Kenneth Chroniger, pastor of the Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church, will officiate.
Local arrangements are by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to , SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 21, 2019