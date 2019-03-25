RICHBURG - Harriet L. Marsh, 88, of 2635 Route 275, passed away Sunday (March 24, 2019) in Highland Park Care Center, Wellsville, following a lengthy illness.
She was brought into this world by her two grandmothers Aug. 20, 1930, in the town of Wirt. Harriet was a daughter of Ralph and Marie Hosmer Sharp. She married Wayne Marsh Jan. 29, 1955, in Richburg. Mr. Marsh survives.
Harriet was a graduate of the Richburg Central School, Class of 1949.
She had been employed by Fibercel Co. in Portville; Acme Electric Co. in Cuba; the Olean Camera Center; and did private home health care.
She was a member of the Richburg First Day Baptist Church; an AWANA teacher; volunteered in the church nursery; and served on the fellowship committee.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are four children, Matthew (Robin) Marsh of Allentown, Ellen (Douglas) Scott of Friendship, Cindy (Lee) Yates of Obi and Wade (Charlotte) Marsh of Belfast; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Cox of Avon Park, Fla. and Carolyn (Jack) Osgood of Bolivar; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Shawn Marsh June 9, 1994; a brother, Art Sharp June 1, 1980; and a sister, Marian Sharp.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (March 26, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar and from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday (March 27, 2019) at the Richburg First Day Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Pastor Larry Allen will officiate. Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials to Richburg First Day Baptist Church, PO Box 242, Richburg, NY 14774 or Richburg Colonial Library, PO Box 1, Richburg, NY 14774.
