COLUMBIA, Mo. - Harry Elmer Gowan, 76, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) surrounded by family, at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
Harry was born Aug. 30, 1943, in Olean, N.Y., the son of Junior Harry Gowan and Loretta Hoffmier Gowan, who preceded him in death. He was married July 12, 1982, in Columbia, to Helen Miller.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Harry retired Jan. 3, 2009, from Shelter Insurance Co. as an underwriter, and then retired from Sams Club.
Harry enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching sports, bluegrass music and family gatherings at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Gowan of the home; four children, Tammy Hand of Columbia, Gene Gowan of Moberly, Johnny Brown of Auxvasse and Kristina (Jordan) Grant of Columbia; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four brothers, twin Howard (Cheryl) Gowan, Bill Gowan, Ed (Lynn) Gowan and Tom Gowan; and five sisters, Sue (Dan) O'Brien, Rita (Steve) Blehar, Margaret Cameron, Winnie (Harold) Barber and Judy Meis.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Gowan.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 27, 2019