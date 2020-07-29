1/
Harry Eugene Ebert
GREENWOOD, S.C. - Harry Eugene Ebert, 85, of Greenwood, beloved husband of Sheila McCann Ebert, died Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Mansfield, N.Y., he was a son of the late Charles Ebert and Estelle Toennies Ebert.

Harry attended Alfred (N.Y.) University and retired from Dresser-Rand after 43 years as a materials specialist. Harry was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Olean, N.Y.

He was a talented photographer that owned Ebert Photography and enjoyed gardening.

He was preceded in death by 11 siblings.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 59 years, of the home, are his children, Kristen (Mark Simons) Ebert-Wagner of Silver Spring, Md., Joseph (Heather) Ebert of Wellington, Fla. and Carla (Jim) Strong of Greenwood; a sister, Beatrice Martinez of Alexandria, Va.; a brother, Alfred Ebert of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Stephen Wagner, Joseph Wagner, both of Pittsburg, Pa., Grace Wagner of New York, N.Y., Erica (Nick) Quattrone of Hinsdale, N.Y., Pete (Christa) Ebert of Olean, Karl Ebert of Lawrenceburg, Ky., Hannah Ebert of Savannah, Ga., Leah Ebert and Josh Ebert, both of Wellington, and Emma Strong, James Strong and Madeleine Strong, all of Greenwood; three great-grandchildren, Vincent Quattrone, Calvin Quattrone and Gracie Quattrone; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
