ALLEGANY - Harry F. Miller of Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019).
Born Sept. 24, 1950, in Olean, he was the son of Harry E. and Eugenia Kasperski Miller. On Sept. 18, 1993, in the North Clymer Methodist Church, he married Susan W. Miller, who survives.
Harry was a 1968 graduate of Archbishop Walsh High School, and continued on to graduate from Northeastern University, in 1973, with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.
Harry began his professional career at Pennsylvania Power & Light Company. He earned an MBA, from Lehigh University, while working for PP&L. In 1977, he accepted an engineering position at Dresser-Clark (now Dresser-Rand). He had previously worked as an engineering co-op student, at Dresser-Clark, between 1968 and 1971.
Harry had a long and highly distinguished career, holding various positions of increasing responsibility within the engineering and marketing organizations, including manager of development engineering, and director of emerging technologies. Harry often said that the highlight of his career, was leading the project team that developed the Dresser-Rand DATUM compressor, a product still sold by the company today.
His colleagues will remember him as a walking encyclopedia of compressor technology and company history, always willing to offer advice, support and mentoring to those new to the turbo-machinery industry. In honor of his tremendous contributions, including several patents, Harry was named one of the first Dresser-Rand Engineering Fellows, in 2012. He had a quick wit and loved to tell "war stories" about his experiences at Dresser-Rand.
As much as he loved his job, Harry always put God and family first. He had a strong and deep Christian faith, and spoke frequently about the importance of God in his life. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, and served in various leadership capacities. He always looked for the best in people, and was incredibly supportive of his family and friends.
He was also a wonderful, attentive husband and father, and truly cherished the times he spent with his wife, his three daughters and his extended family. He was very proud of his daughters' accomplishments, and quick with stories about their latest achievements.
Harry was an avid golfer and a 38-year member of the Dresser-Rand Monday Night Golf League. He enjoyed reading; hunting; following the Buffalo Bills; and spending time with family and friends. He also loved traveling with his family or on business. His job took him to many interesting places around the world. However, above all, Harry enjoyed being at home with his family. He will be remembered as a man who generously shared his talents and possessions.
Surviving besides his wife are three daughters, Kathryn (Michael) Miller-Kammas of Tujunga, Calif., and Michelle Miller and Sara Miller, both of Allegany; a sister, Ruth "Boots" (Donald) Miller-Allen of Pittsford; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) in Bethany Lutheran Church, in Olean. Rev. Lee Magnuson, interim pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes of Charity, 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218, or any preferred memorial.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 21, 2019