CUBA - Harry P. Hardman, 90, of 5297 Maple Lane Road, Cuba, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a short illness.
Born Feb. 19, 1930, in Richburg, he was a son of Harry M. and Elga G. Paul Hardman. On Feb. 14, 1954, in the First Baptist Church, Cuba, he married his wife of 66 years, the former Esther M. Witter, who survives.
Harry was a graduate of Richburg High School. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1953.
He had been employed Market Basket in Cuba for 25 years as manager and head of maintenance, and later went to work for Empire Cheese of Cuba and worked in the refrigeration and maintenance departments, retiring after 10 years of service.
When his children were young he was active in the Boy Scouts, Eagle Scouts and was Scout Leader for several years in Belfast and Cuba. He was a 20-plus year member of the Cuba Fire Department and Belfast Fire Department. He was also a member of the Cuba First Baptist Church, Allegany County Firemen's Association and Cuba Grange 699.
For many years he enjoyed the winter months with his wife in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and the summer months at Sunny Hill Campground in Bolivar. He enjoyed golfing and camping.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Esther, are two sons, David (Ruthanne) Hardman and Dale Hardman, both of Cuba; a daughter, Darla Hardman of Cuba; two grandchildren, Melissa (Paul) Patanella and Derrick Hardman; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Olivia, and Jeremy; two sisters, Shirley (Cleo) Brundage of Cuba and Norma (Oliver) Amesbury of Macedon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. only Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020). Funeral services will be private. The Rev. Alexandra Freer will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.