Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hazel M. "Dolly" McCartney

Hazel M. "Dolly" McCartney Obituary
BRADFORD, Pa. - Hazel M. "Dolly" McCartney, 82, passed away on Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 28, 20190 at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Frame Funeral Home, with a luncheon to follow at the Otto Township Fire Hall.

A complete obituary will be in a following edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
