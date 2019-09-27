|
|
BRADFORD, Pa. - Hazel M. "Dolly" McCartney, 82, passed away on Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 28, 20190 at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Frame Funeral Home, with a luncheon to follow at the Otto Township Fire Hall.
A complete obituary will be in a following edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 27, 2019