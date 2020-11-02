OLEAN - Hazen R. "Buzz" Everetts, of 1733 Happy Hollow Road, passed away Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness not related to COVID-19.



Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Nov. 5, 2020) in the funeral home.



A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Times Herald.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store