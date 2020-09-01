LITTLE VALLEY - Heather J. Brooks, 49, of Little Valley, died Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at home, following a short illness.
Born Aug. 5, 1971, in Olean, she was the daughter of Janis Benedict Russell and the late Clyde Russell. She was married on Oct. 20, 1990, in Canisteo, to Guy Brooks, who survives.
She was a graduate of Ellicottville High School, Class of 1989 and the Continental School of Beauty, Class of 1994.
Heather owned and operated her own salon, Hair to Please, in Salamanca, for over 10 years, and had previously worked at Holiday Valley in customer service.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She enjoyed shopping, going on motorcycle rides with her husband and fishing. She liked to travel and loved her pets.
Heather had served as past president of the CCMFL and was a member of the American Legion of Ellicottville's Horseshoe League.
Surviving besides her husband and mother, are a daughter, Samantha (Daniel Bonasera) Brooks of Buffalo; a son, Simon Brooks of Ellicottville; a grandson, Knox Brooks of Ellicottville; two sisters, Clydia Minich of Limestone and Debra (John) Bezeljak of Gowanda; three brothers, Guy (Tammy) Russell of Texas, Jeffrey Russell, Phoenix, Ariz. and Benedict Russell of East Otto; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.