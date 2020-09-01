1/1
Heather J. Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LITTLE VALLEY - Heather J. Brooks, 49, of Little Valley, died Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at home, following a short illness.

Born Aug. 5, 1971, in Olean, she was the daughter of Janis Benedict Russell and the late Clyde Russell. She was married on Oct. 20, 1990, in Canisteo, to Guy Brooks, who survives.

She was a graduate of Ellicottville High School, Class of 1989 and the Continental School of Beauty, Class of 1994.

Heather owned and operated her own salon, Hair to Please, in Salamanca, for over 10 years, and had previously worked at Holiday Valley in customer service.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She enjoyed shopping, going on motorcycle rides with her husband and fishing. She liked to travel and loved her pets.

Heather had served as past president of the CCMFL and was a member of the American Legion of Ellicottville's Horseshoe League.

Surviving besides her husband and mother, are a daughter, Samantha (Daniel Bonasera) Brooks of Buffalo; a son, Simon Brooks of Ellicottville; a grandson, Knox Brooks of Ellicottville; two sisters, Clydia Minich of Limestone and Debra (John) Bezeljak of Gowanda; three brothers, Guy (Tammy) Russell of Texas, Jeffrey Russell, Phoenix, Ariz. and Benedict Russell of East Otto; several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved