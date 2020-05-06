OSWAYO, Pa. - Helen A. Allen Bortz, formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away Saturday (May 2, 2020) at her home, with her beloved great-grandson, Christopher Shelley, surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Olean, and was a daughter of the late Clyde and Frances Luella Williams Allen. On Dec. 6, 1969, in Olean, she married her husband of 28 years, Chester Bortz, who predeceased her Oct. 2, 1998.
Helen and her five sisters grew up on the North Nine Mile in Allegany, N.Y., on the Allen Homestead, where some of her family still live. Their North Nine Mile home has always been enjoyed by all.
Helen enjoyed camping in her younger years and many visits later to Florida with her parents and sisters. Her working years were mostly domestic.
Helen's real pride and joy were her four lovely children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She lived a quiet life, was an active follower of the John Hagee Ministries, and loved her family.
Helen is survived by four children, David Hirt of Ashboro, N.C., Barbara Hirt Poweska of Bolivar, N.Y., Sandra Hirt Knox of Rew and Daniel Hirt of Allegany; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a brother-in-law, Gene Houben of Eustis, Fla.
Along with her loving husband, Helen was predeceased by a son, Michael Alan Hirt; a grandson, William "Billy" Joe Barth; and five sisters, Winifred Roth, Edith Monico, Cahterine Dorsey, Mary Houben and Ruth Eser.
At this time funeral services will be private. The Rev. Richard N. Keel will officiate. Burial will be at the Allegany Cemetery in Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 6, 2020.