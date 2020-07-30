OLEAN - Helen B. Randolph passed away Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at the home of her daughter, Susan Randolph James. She fought a long, hard fight with breast cancer for the last three years.
She was born on Sept 14, 1932, to George and Flossie Barlow Case. On Nov. 11, 1950, she married Larry Randolph.
Helen graduated from Bolivar Central School in 1950, and began work full-time at the Olean American Tile Plant and later retired from AVX in Olean. She also worked seasonally at the Cider Mill in Portville, Super Duper, Grants and the Park and Shop in Olean.
Her favorite past time was going to square dances with her "old lady friends," Leigh and Mary. She had such a large heart that she would do anything for anyone. She always put other's needs far before her own. She could often times be found at the ball fields, soccer fields or any place that her grandchildren would be playing a game. The "Helenator" as she was affectionately known, was truly loved and admired.
Helen is survived by her children, Barbara (Ricky) Rupp, Jim Randolph, Nancy (Doug) Hamilton, Ken (Sue) Randolph, Patricia (Gilbert) Colbey, Michael (Amy) Randolph, Susan (Mark) James and Andrew (Jennifer) Randolph; a daughter in-law, Linda Randolph; 34 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one other great-great-grandchild due later in August. She will be missed by her best friend in life, her beloved dog, Dudley.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; a son, Thomas Eugene Randolph; and brothers, Burdette, George Jr., Don and Harvey Case.
There will be a service held Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at the Portville Baptist Church, 24 Temple St., Portville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Interment will private at the convenience of the family.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation can send to the Pink Pumpkin Project at 301 N. Union St. Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, www.thepinkpumpkinproject.org
; or the Olean SPCA.