OLEAN - Helen E. Brokaw, of Olean, passed peacefully into her eternal reward, early Tuesday (March 24, 2020) in her sleep, at Cuba Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility.
Helen was born May 31, 1917, in Ludlow, Pa., the daughter of the late Jacob and Joanna Owcarz Bugno. On Nov. 11, 1946, at Transfiguration Church, she married Robert L. Brokaw, who passed away June 3, 1982.
When Helen was 8 years old, she moved to Olean with her family. She worked at "The Glass Plant," and then after raising her two sons, she went to work for the former Hi-Q/AVX, for 25 years.
She enjoyed traveling on escorted tours with her husband and her many friends. She volunteered with the St. Francis Guild and enjoyed crafts. She was a long- time parishioner of St. Mary of the Angels church.
Surviving is her son, Robert J. (Mary Eberl) Brokaw of Chillicothe, Ohio; six grandchildren, Rodney (RJ) Brokaw of Olean, Kristen (Jeremy) Pancio of Olean, Scott Brokaw of Olean, Arlene (Russ O'Bryan) Brokaw of Warren, Maine; Rob (Shanna) Brokaw of Dublin, Ohio and Alicia Brokaw of Colorado Springs, Colo; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including a very special niece, Marie Malick of Olean; and special friend, Barb Carucci of Olean.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Rodney E. Brokaw; sisters, Jane Pilulski, Mary Malick and Julia Wallon; and a brother, Steve Bugno.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., Olean.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2020