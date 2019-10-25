|
|
BRADFORD, Pa. - Helen M. Dunbar, 84, formerly of Genesee, died Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) in Bradford Manor, Bradford. Born March 16, 1935, in Troupsburg, N.Y., she was the daughter of Charles Henry and Julia Ford Moore. On Nov. 3, 1956, in Genesee, she married Phillip J. Dunbar, who predeceased her on Feb. 7, 2011.
She was employed by Galeton Production, Genesee Post Office, as a custodian, for 38 years; Penn Valley/Riverbend, as a waitress, for 25 years; and Cole Memorial Hospital, for 15 years.
Surviving are a son, Philip C. (Penny) Dunbar of Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandchildren, Emily Dunbar and Patrick Dunbar; a son-in-law, Robert C. Gottshall Jr. of Mechanicsburg; five siblings, Richard Moore of Elmira, N.Y., Edward (Linda) Moore of Rochester, N.Y., William "Tink" (Priscilla) Moore of Elmira, Glenn (Billie) Moore of Shongo, N.Y. and Charlotte (Gordon) Graves of Mechanicsburg; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Lana K. Gottshall on Nov. 6, 2010, and infant Sheila Rae Dunbar, on April 23, 1963; and six siblings, Robert Moore, Howard Moore, Clara Johnson, Joyce Elaine Moore, George Moore and Anna Young.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Marty Zdrojewski, will officiate. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance, PO Box 9, Genesee, PA 16923.
Online condolences may be expressed at olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019