OLEAN - Helen M. Schwindler, of 221 N. Seventh St., passed away on Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) followed by a time of visitation and remembrance until 4 p.m., at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.