RUSHFORD - Helen Marie Alderman Lewis, of 9065 Upper Street, died Friday (May 15, 2020) in the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
She was born Oct. 25, 1934, in Centerville, a daughter of the late Raymon and Shirley Covert Irish.
Helen attended the Rushford United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women's Club. She was an officer for the Rushford Historical Society, where she was in charge of the museum, and she operated their ice cream stand during the Rushford Labor Day festivities.
She was also an avid crossword puzzle solver.
Surviving is a daughter, Donna McKeown of Lake Forest, Calif.; three grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) McKeown of Boston, Mass., Megan Alderman of Florida and Matison Alderman of Florida; a brother, Bradley Irish of Friendship; two sisters, Brenda (Jerry) Whitmer of Rochester and Bonnie Irish of Machias; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three children, Diane Alderman in 1955, Brian Alderman in 2000 and Mark Alderman in 2013; and a brother, Wallace Irish in 1999.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in White Cemetery, Rushford.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to Rushford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 35, Rushford, NY 14777; or the Rushford Historical Society, P.O. Box 133, Rushford, NY 14777.
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
She was born Oct. 25, 1934, in Centerville, a daughter of the late Raymon and Shirley Covert Irish.
Helen attended the Rushford United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women's Club. She was an officer for the Rushford Historical Society, where she was in charge of the museum, and she operated their ice cream stand during the Rushford Labor Day festivities.
She was also an avid crossword puzzle solver.
Surviving is a daughter, Donna McKeown of Lake Forest, Calif.; three grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) McKeown of Boston, Mass., Megan Alderman of Florida and Matison Alderman of Florida; a brother, Bradley Irish of Friendship; two sisters, Brenda (Jerry) Whitmer of Rochester and Bonnie Irish of Machias; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three children, Diane Alderman in 1955, Brian Alderman in 2000 and Mark Alderman in 2013; and a brother, Wallace Irish in 1999.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in White Cemetery, Rushford.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to Rushford United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 35, Rushford, NY 14777; or the Rushford Historical Society, P.O. Box 133, Rushford, NY 14777.
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 18, 2020.