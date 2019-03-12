OLEAN - Helen P. Connor, 100, formerly of S. 13th St., and later of Eden Heights, passed away Monday (March 11, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Machias.
Born Aug. 20, 1918, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of Joseph and Victoria Nowak Gusky. On Dec. 29, 1945, in Wheatland, she married Jennings Lyle Connor, who predeceased her Jan. 14, 1974.
Helen attended beauty school and began employment as a beautician in Bradford, Pa., along with her sister Victoria. She then operated Helen's Beauty Shop, in Olean, for many years. She also worked at the former AVX Co., in Olean, prior to her retirement.
She was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.
She enjoyed spending time driving in her car, and also liked to collect antiques, especially vintage Victorian glass lamps.
She, and her family, appreciated the fine care she received in her later years as a resident of Eden Heights, as well as at The Pines, in Machias. She enjoyed and benefited from having her niece, Lynn Juratovic, who lives nearby, visit her frequently.
Surviving are two sons, James R. (JoAnn) Connor of Los Altos, Calif. and Michael J. Connor of Sarasota, Fla.; three grandchildren, Sean Connor, Daniel Connor and Andrew Connor, all of Sarasota; two step-grandchildren, Kenneth A. (Linda) Honer and Mark A. (Karen) Honer, both of California; four great-grandchildren, Eric Honer, Sarah Honer, Drew Honer and Kristen Honer; two nephews, Tom Gusky and Jeffrey Gusky, both of DuBois; and a niece, D. Lynne Juratovic of East Aurora.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Victoria Gusky in 1985 and Elizabeth Gawanky; and two brothers, Ambrose Gusky and Paul Gusky.
Friends are invited to gather for a visitation from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Burial will take place Thursday (March 14, 2019) in St. Michael's Polish Cemetery, in DuBois.
