WELLSVILLE - Helen P. Coy, age 69, of Scott Avenue, passed away Saturday (March 23, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital.
|
Friends are invited to call from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday (March 27, 2019) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral in Wellsville, at which time a funeral service will be held.
A complete obituary will be published in the next edition.
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2019