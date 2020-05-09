Helen P. "Trish" (Quattrone) McFadden
EAST AMHERST - Helen P. 'Trish' Quattrone McFadden, of East Amherst, entered into rest Thursday (May 7, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late John J. McFadden; devoted mother of Dr. Anne E. McFadden and John E. McFadden; loving daughter of Helen Murphy Quattrone and the late Joseph Quattrone; fond sister-in-law of Elizabeth McFadden and the late Patricia Dombal; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

There will be no prior visitation and the service will be private.

Condolences can be made at lombardofuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 9, 2020.
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
