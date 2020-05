EAST AMHERST - Helen P. 'Trish' Quattrone McFadden, of East Amherst, entered into rest Thursday (May 7, 2020.She was the beloved wife of the late John J. McFadden; devoted mother of Dr. Anne E. McFadden and John E. McFadden; loving daughter of Helen Murphy Quattrone and the late Joseph Quattrone; fond sister-in-law of Elizabeth McFadden and the late Patricia Dombal; also survived by several nieces and nephews.There will be no prior visitation and the service will be private.Condolences can be made at lombardofuneralhome.com.