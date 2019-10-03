|
SALAMANCA - Ms. Helen Yaworsky, 41, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning (Oct. 2, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born Feb. 6, 1978, in Olean, she was the daughter of Janice Costello Yaworsky and the late William R. Yaworsky.
She was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1996. She then went on to earn her LPN degree at BOCES.
Helen had been employed as a school nurse with the Salamanca City Central School District for almost 10 years, working in both Prospect Elementary and the high school.
She had volunteered as a coach for Odyssey of the Mind.
She was a loving mother and adored her two children. She loved music, especially Elvis; and animals, especially her dogs, Pepper and Piglet, and her cats.
Surviving, besides her mother, are her loving companion, Chris Valvo of Salamanca; two sons, Kendall Valvo and Hayden Valvo, both of Salamanca; two sisters, Catherine (David) Dunn of Salamanca and Susan (Randy) Marsh of Randolph; three brothers, Brian (Jeffrey Demarest) Yaworsky of Little Valley, Steven Yaworsky of Salamanca and Daniel Yaworsky of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today (Oct. 3, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. A prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. in Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the or EARS.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 3, 2019