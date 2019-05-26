Helene S. (Cornell) Catalano (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
14221
(716)-632-1174
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY 14221
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Church of Christ
1475 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
View Map
Obituary
WILLIAMSVILLE- Helene S. Catalano passed away Monday (May 20, 2019).

She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Catalano; loving mother of Anna Rauvenpoor, Dr. Sara L. (Padraig) Connolly, Robert Jr. and Matthew (Hitomi) Catalano; cherished grandmother of Grace J. Catalano, Abigail and Naava Rauvenpoor, Brenna and Rian Connolly and Kokoro Catalano; dear sister of Donna (Guy) Williamson and the late Carolyn Bishop and Dr. Thomas (Susan) Cornell.

Family will be present to receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 28, 2019) and Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Thursday (May 30, 2019) in St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca 14224. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY or to Salvation Army Buffalo Citadel Corps.

Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2019
