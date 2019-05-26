WILLIAMSVILLE- Helene S. Catalano passed away Monday (May 20, 2019).
She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Catalano; loving mother of Anna Rauvenpoor, Dr. Sara L. (Padraig) Connolly, Robert Jr. and Matthew (Hitomi) Catalano; cherished grandmother of Grace J. Catalano, Abigail and Naava Rauvenpoor, Brenna and Rian Connolly and Kokoro Catalano; dear sister of Donna (Guy) Williamson and the late Carolyn Bishop and Dr. Thomas (Susan) Cornell.
Family will be present to receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 28, 2019) and Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Thursday (May 30, 2019) in St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca 14224. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY or to Salvation Army Buffalo Citadel Corps.
Online condolences may be made at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2019