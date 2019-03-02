CUBA - Henry C. Morris Jr., of 9426 Morris Lane, passed away Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019) shortly after arrival, at Jones Memorial Hospital.
|
Henry was born on Sept. 1, 1926, in Rochester, and was the son of Henry C. and Dorothy Marchand Morris. On Dec. 24, 1954, in Pennsylvania, he married his wife of 64 years, Lucille A. Imburgia, who survives.
Henry served in the U.S. Navy from Feb. 11, 1944 to May 9, 1946.
He worked on automobiles in a paint and body shop, both for himself, as well as a couple of General Motors Dealerships, for 40 years, before going to work for 3M Company, for 12 years, as a security guard, retiring in November 1985. After which, he and his wife moved to Cuba from Brockport.
Henry was a member of the VFW of Cuba.
Henry enjoyed hunting, golfing, fishing and going to the casino. He loved cars.
Along with his loving wife, Henry is survived by four sons, Timothy C. (Angela Washington) Morris and Terry S. (Lorenda Larrabee) Morris, both of Olean, Ronney Morris of Nunda and Hank C. Morris of Brockport; several grandchildren, including, Tari E. (Chris) Little of Arizona; several great-grandchildren, including Caden and Ella Little; and several nieces and nephews.
Henry was predeceased by two siblings, Ronney Morris and Dorothy Krolak.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday (March 4, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Andy C. Hall, pastor of the Crosstown Alliance Church, in Olean, will officiate.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 2, 2019