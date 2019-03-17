Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Joseph Chrzan. View Sign

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Henry Joseph Chrzan, 95, of Troy Township, passed away peacefully Sunday (March 3, 2019) with his family at his side.



He was born Feb. 16, 1924, in Olean, N.Y., to the late Stanley and Sophie Kostra Chrzan.



He served with the U.S. Army during



He earned his tool and die maker journeyman certificate and worked for Daystrom, Motorola, and then owned and operated Chrzan Tool and Die.



Before moving to Ohio, Henry was an active member of Grace Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Olean, serving as a board member and treasurer.



He enjoyed photography and organic gardening, but most of all was a devoted Christian and loving father who loved Jesus. Henry attended Parkside Church in Chagrin Falls.



Henry will be sadly missed by his loving children, Cindy (John) Rothenbuhler of Chagrin Falls, Nancy (Kevin) Picha of Rockwall,Texas, Michael (Leslie) Chrzan of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Carl (Kathy) Chrzan of Burton; his grandchildren, Jason, Hans, Nicole, Julia, Andrew, Hannah, John, Josiah, Samuel, Caleb and Cameron; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Rudi and Ella.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; his parents; and his siblings, Ted Chrzan, Helen Sedlock, Stacia Yaggi, Walter, Edmond, Stanley and Leon Chrzan.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday (March 23, 2019) at Parkside Church, 7100 Pettibone Road, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023. Family will be receiving friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. A private graveside service was held in Middlefield Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Truth for Life, P.O. Box 398000, Cleveland, OH 44139,



Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at



