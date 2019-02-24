SALAMANCA -Mr. Henry S. Stefanski, 98, of Liberty Street, Salamanca died early Saturday morning (Feb. 23, 2019) at Absolut of Salamanca following a short illness.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY, and will be announced at a later date.
A complete obituary will follow.
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2019