Herbert B. Archer
1936 - 2020
STEAMBURG - Herbert B. Archer, 84, of Steamburg, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at Anderson Oaks Assisted Living in Conway, S.C.

He was born July 26, 1936, in Randolph, the son of the late Herbert and Clara Munney Archer.

Herb was a 1953 graduate of Randolph Central School and a 1962 graduate of the New York State Police Academy. After retiring from the New York State Police in 1982, he worked at Niagara Mohawk in Dunkirk.

He was a member of East Randolph United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, the former Nancy Burr, whom he married Feb. 11, 1955; a sister, Bernice (Archer) Draudt of Dunkirk; a daughter, Cynthia (Robert Barnhill) Archer of Cardiff, Calif.; a son, Greg (Ellie) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a daughter, Nanette (Chad) Skudlarek of Randolph; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gary Archer, on Feb. 28, 2016; a brother, Richard Archer; and a sister, Patricia Archer Carlson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and announced by the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.

Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research in memory of his son, Gary Archer.

To leave a condolence, log onto www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
