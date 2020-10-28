1/
Herbert J. Kent
1952 - 2020
FRANKLINVILLE - Herbert J. Kent, of South Main Street, died Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) at his home, following an apparent heart attack.

Born May 21, 1952, in Olean, he was the son of Herbert T. and Patricia Scholl Kent. In 1972, in Olean, he married Lynne Nolder.

Mr. Kent was a 1970 graduate of Olean High School and attended Jamestown Community College.

He owned a pool service while residing in California. He was self-employed and enjoyed antiques, collecting guitars and attending yard sales and flea markets.

Surviving is Lynn Kent of Franklinville; two sisters, Jackie Fowler of Portville and Bonnie (Dave) Lancaster of Lyons; a brother, Steve (Karen) Kent of Portville; and several nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville.

Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
