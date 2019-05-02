|
RICHBURG - Hermon L. "Porky" Foster, of 340 Main St., passed away Monday (April 29, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Hermon was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Bolivar, and was a son of Harmon and Lena Conklin Foster. On June 10, 1961, in Knapp Creek, he married his wife of 57 years, Mavis M. Hitchcock, who survives.
Hermon served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Nov. 7, 1951, to Nov. 6, 1954, where he was a triple Purple Heart recipient. He was a survivor of the Frozen Chosin in Korea.
He worked for Mastel Ford, as a milkman, for Sarah Coventry Jewelry, the Friendship Foundry and as a barber.
Hermon was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Little Genesee.
Hermon was a "Master Junker," where he was well known and it was true to his heart. He enjoyed hunting but loved fishing.
Along with his loving wife, Hermon is survived by three boys, Steven L. (Sherry L.) Foster of Abington, Pa., William J. Foster of Richburg and Daniel J. (Bobbi S.) Foster of Alfred; seven grandchildren, Katie (Coty) Rathbun, Darren (Samantha) Holland, Shanon (Troy) Steiner, Shawn (Quishaunda) Foster, Rebecca (Danny) Lewis, Dustin Foster and Daniel "Bubba" (Amanda) Foster; 10 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Bentley, Mackenzie, Brooklynn, Elizabeth, Graham, Carver, Camden, Ashlynn and Niayla; and two siblings, Harmon (Jean) Foster Jr. of Gettysburg, Pa., and Barbara Ann Robbins of Corning.
Hermon was predeceased by five siblings, Glenita Stuck, Shermon Foster, Donald Foster, Harold Foster and Coralee Scott.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (May 3, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (May 4, 2019) at the Faith Bible Church, 8137 Route 417, Little Genesee. The Rev. Ben Ramirez, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Buildup, 6364 Pucker St., Conesius, NY 14435.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 2, 2019
