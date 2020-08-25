BELFAST - Howard M. Miller, 93, of 30 E. Hughes St., passed away of natural causes, in the Comfort Room at Jones Memorial Hospital on Monday (Aug. 24, 2020).
Born Sept. 27, 1926, in Belfast, he was the son of Harrison and Pearl Miller. On Nov. 11, 1954, in the Angelica United Methodist parsonage, he married his beloved partner Delores E. Haggstrom, who survives.
Howard grew up in the town of Belfast on White Creek Road. He attended the White Creek Rural School. and at the age of 15, graduated from high school.
After graduation, he worked at the family farm for a short time, and then went into the U.S. Army, going from basic training in Ft. Bragg, N.C. to Japan, and becoming a corporal during the Korean Conflict.
In 1954, Howard started River Valley Farms, a poultry distribution business, which he operated successfully for many years. While running his business, he served as Belfast town supervisor for a decade.
Following the sale of River Valley, Howard and Delores enjoyed a temporary retirement and world-wide travel.
In 1983, they purchased R&K Marina, on Rushford Lake, which they operated successfully for over 10 years. Howard and Delores fell in love with the lake, and following the sale of the marina, they purchased a cottage, where they made many wonderful memories.
Howard had many interests, such as real estate dealings and business investments; working around the cottage; playing cards; attending classic car shows; and following and participating in Democrat politics.
He was a member of the Robert W. Howden Belfast American Legion Post 1504.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Delores, are his son, Gerald M.(Heidi) Miller of Rochester; his daughter, Sheree L. Gielow (Rick Wiseman) of Belfast; grandchildren, Cassie (David) Guagliano of Tonawanda, Dylan (Kimberly) Miller of Webster and Krista (Anthony) Mikicuik of Pittsford; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Howard was predeceased by two brothers, Harrison and Harold Miller; two sisters and their husbands, Myra and John Galvin and Marie and Ike Gleason; and a nephew, Ross Miller.
Private funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, in Belfast. The Rev. Craig Beulow, pastor of the Belfast United Methodist Church, will officiate.
There will be no visitation calling hours due to COVID-19, however friends may attend a graveside service at approximatey 3p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, following the funeral.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County or the Belfast United Methodist Church.
For condolences, visit treusdellfuneralhome.com.