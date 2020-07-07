ARCADE - Howard W. Payne of Arcade, died Saturday (July 4, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, in Machias, at the age of 90.
He was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Eldred, Pa., a son of the late Howard W. and Leah Grantier Payne Sr.
He was a member of the Arcade United Methodist Church; the NYS Park Commission; a senior member of the Arcadian Restaurant Corporation from 1979-1986; past manager of the Arcade Town baseball team; member of the Wyoming County Community Hospital Board of Managers and Foundation; the Wyoming County Board of Health; and the Wyoming County Mental Health Department.
He was the past member and president of the Arcade Historical Society; a member of the Arcade Lions Club for over 40 years; a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, in Chaffee, for over 55 years; an exempt fireman of the Little Valley Fire Department; a member of the Benevolent Association of Firemen in Arcade; and a member of the Genesee Community College Foundation and Advisory Council in Arcade.
He was also a chairman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors; past co-chairman of the Wyoming County United Way; past chairman of the "Glow" Solid Waste Committee; and past chairman of the Genesee Finger Lakes Regional Planning Board.
He was the superintendent for the village of Arcade for 16 years; was the town of Arcade Supervisor for 11 years; and worked for the Arcade Electrical Department for nine years.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (nee Carey) (Laird) Payne, whom he married June 3, 2006, in Arcade; his children, Peggy (Edward) Aldrow of Moncks Corners, S.C., Max (late Janet) Payne of Boston, Hal (Deanna) Payne of Lake George and Jud (Claudia) Payne of Depew; his step-children, Kevin (Carole) Laird of Westminster, Md., Janet (Steven) Perkins of Dunkirk, Cary (Janice) Laird of Pflugerville, Texas and Scott (Rebecca) Laird of Delevan; his siblings, Dorland Payne of Virginia and Suzanne (John) Pajliaccio of East Aurora; his sister-in-law, Patricia Payne of Brattleboro, Vt.; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Loretta Greene Payne, whom he married on May 28, 1948, in Alfred Station, and who passed away in 2005; his brother, Thomas Payne.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be held in Arcade Rural Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 230 Ellicott St., Batavia, NY 14020 or to the Wyoming County Community Hospital, 400 N. Main St., Warsaw, NY 14569.
Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.