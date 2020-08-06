ALLEGANY - Hugh D. Paul, of 3936 W. Branch Road, Allegany, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at his home, with his family by his side.
Born June 30, 1949, in Niagara Falls, he was the son of the late Ernest R. and Betty J. Stevens Paul. On June 15, 1974, at Christ United Methodist Church in Olean, he married Kathleen Sirianni, who survives.
Hugh attended Lewiston-Porter Central School and received his high school degree while in the military. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1967 to 1970. Hugh was the recipient of numerous military commendations and medals, including the Purple Heart and the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V.
Hugh owned and operated his own excavation company in Allegany.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed restoring old cars. He was grateful for recently reconnecting with his military brothers and the reunions that they shared across the country.
In addition to his wife of 46 years, Hugh is survived by two sons, Jason Paul of Allegany and Jeremy (Lindsay) Paul of Johnson City, Tenn.; one grandson, Ethan Paul; three brothers; two sisters; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Sirianni; his beloved dog, "Buddy"; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was predeceased by one brother, Barry Paul; and his father-in-law, James Sirianni Sr.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 ritual team at 4 p.m. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, and will be private.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials if desired may be made to the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892, 4350 NY-417, Allegany, NY 14706.
