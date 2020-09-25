OLEAN - Hugh J. Crean, 90, of Olean, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean.



He was born Feb. 14, 1930, in Salamanca, son of the late John and Rose Nitsche Crean. Hugh married the former Lois Moffat, of Olean, who survives.



Mr. Crean graduated from Salamanca Central School, Class of 1947, and he enjoyed attending their gatherings and lunches.



Mr. Crean was a proud U.S. Navy veteran as Master Chief Petty Officer, and later worked at AFX's Olean Advanced Products, from which he retired.



Hugh was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Franklinville as well as the Little Valley American Legion. He will be remembered fondly as a loving husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa.



Besides his loving wife, Hugh is survived by four sons, Patrick (Michelle) Crean of Benton Harbor, Mich., Tim (Beth) Crean of Moody, Ala., David (Lisa) Crean of Leeds, Ala. and Sean (Michele) Crean of Commerce City, Colo. Also surviving is a daughter, Diane VanDerlaske of Franklinville; as well as 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he is predeceased by three brothers, Robert Leder, Ted Leder and Ernest Leder.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral services will immediately follow the hours, at 1 p.m., from the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and limited occupancy observed. Burial with military honors will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County ASPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store