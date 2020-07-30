PORTVILLE - Hugh Linn Martin, of Steam Valley Road, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday (July 27, 2020) at his home, where he had lived for nearly 92 years.
Born July 31, 1928, in Olean, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Edith Linn Martin. On Dec. 29th, 1951, he married Louise Frair, who predeceased him July 20, 2000.
Hugh was a graduate of Portville High School, Class of 1945. He completed a two-year program in agriculture at Cornell University.
Hugh started farming at the age of 10, and was a dairy farmer at Martdale Farms LLC until his retirement. As a lifelong dairy farmer, Hugh believed in conservation and was a great steward of the land. He never cut corners and was an excellent caretaker of his animals. He earned recognition for top production in Cattaraugus County for several years, but it was his achievements for high quality milk that he was most proud of. The farm earned "top five" status for milk quality in all of Dairylea Milk Cooperative for several years.
Hugh enjoyed life while raising pigs, chickens, cows and border collies. He was always hard working, proud and devoted to all of his activities, even as his days milking cows began to slow. He was an avid dancer, practical joker, lover of good music and good coffee. Hugh knew how to play spoons and had an eye for finding four-leaf clovers.
During his lifetime, he enjoyed many activities and held leadership roles with several organizations including western square dance caller and instructor; Allemanders Square Dance Club member; Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau president; Cattaraugus County Holstein Club president; Cattaraugus County Grange member and Odd Fellow's Men's Club; Cattaraugus County Fair showman of cattle and poultry; DairyLea Milk Cooperative director and delegate; and member of Region 9 Fish and Wildlife Committee.
Hugh was also active with the Portville community. He and his wife, Louise, were the Portville 4-H leaders for 15 years. He also served on their town board, zoning commission and planning board. He was a Portville Central School Board of Education member, Vocational Advisory Board and the Portville Keynote Chorus. In 2008, Hugh was inducted in the Portville Central School Hall of Fame.
Surviving are eight children, Nancy (Robert) Steinbar of East Otto, Diana (David) Forster of East Otto, Jennifer Martin of Kokomo, Ind., Bryan (Rita) Martin of Portville, Kathie Dudley of Olean, Russell (Tammy) Martin of Portville, Angela Emley of Portville and Brenden (Kerri) Martin of Salamanca; 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Sczudlo and Pauline Rasbeck; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Hugh was predeceased by one sister, Ruth Martin Mills in 1979.
At Hugh's request, there will be no public viewing or services. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.
Memorials if desired may be made to the American Poultry Association, www.amerpoultryassn.com
; or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
