Husnain S. Rafi Obituary
OLEAN - Husnain S. Rafi, of 188 N. Union St., passed away Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at his home, following an illness.

Husnain was born Dec. 30, 1977, in Pakistan, and was the son of Mian M. and Saida Noreen Rafi. He moved to Olean from Pakistan on March 27, 1996, and started working at his father's restaurant, Mian Rafi's International Cuisine, on Barry Street. Husnain remained in the restaurant business and opened his Brother's Bistro with his brother, Ahsan Rafi, in 2011.

Husnain is survived by his father, Mian M. Rafi of Olean; his mother, Saida Noreen; a daughter, Samara S. Rafi; and three siblings, Amber S. Rafi, Ahsan S. Rafi and Adnan S. Rafi, all of Olean.

Husnain was predeceased by his wife, Susan Rafi, in November of 2010.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 31, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Funeral prayers will be at 4 p.m., at the Islamic Society of the Southern Tier, 3335 Buffalo Road, Allegany. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.

Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
