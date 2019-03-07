SALAMANCA - Irene L. McKeever, 99, of Salamanca, died Sunday evening (March 3, 2019) at the Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Born July 26, 1919, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Klara Fuchs Bachman. She was married to Frederick Albert "Jack" Kossuth, who predeceased her in 1948. She married Thomas Cornelius McKeever who predeceased her in 1997.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are a son, Stephen Douglas Kossuth of Akron; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three sisters, Erna Duhan, Irmgard Witherell and Edna Hooper; and a brother, Herbert Bachman.
A graveside memorial service will be held in Cuba Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2019