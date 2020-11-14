1/
Irene M. Freeman
ULYSSES, Pa. - Irene M. Freeman, 95, of Fox Hill, Ulysses, passed away Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.

CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines apply.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, Ulysses.

Memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary, PO Box 156, Ulysses, PA 16948 or Fox Hill Cemetery, c/o Richard Erickson, 499 Erickson Road, Ulysses, PA 16948.

Online condolences may be expressed at olneyfoust.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
