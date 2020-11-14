ULYSSES, Pa. - Irene M. Freeman, 95, of Fox Hill, Ulysses, passed away Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.
CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines apply.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, Ulysses.
Memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary, PO Box 156, Ulysses, PA 16948 or Fox Hill Cemetery, c/o Richard Erickson, 499 Erickson Road, Ulysses, PA 16948.
Online condolences may be expressed at olneyfoust.com.