FRANKLINVILLE - Irving E. Brooks Jr., formerly of Pine Street, died Friday (July 3, 2020) at the Pines in Machias following a long illness.
Born June 1, 1946, in Franklinville, he was the son of Irving and Clara Bell Darling Brooks. Irving was one of nine children. On June 19, 1976, in Franklinville, he married Anna Marie Redding who died Nov. 16, 2007.
Mr. Brooks attended Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, and was employed for over 20 years, at King Windows in Little Valley.
He loved his family and grandchildren, was an avid walker and enjoyed visiting with everyone.
Surviving is a daughter, Barbara Hansen; and a son, James Brooks, both of Franklinville; and three grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a infant son, Irving Brooks III, in 1977.
Burial will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.
Please make memorials to Friends of the Pines, PO Box 310, Machias, NY 14101.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.