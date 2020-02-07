|
OLEAN - Isabella Annelise Dombrowski, precious 3-month-old baby of Tabitha Grover and William Dombrowski, passed away Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at Golisano Children's Hospital, in Rochester.
She had faced a tough battle, with an illness that earned her the nickname of "Heart Warrior," to her family and her health care providers.
She was born Oct. 29, 2019 in Rochester. Her mom and dad say "Our beautiful baby girl touched so many hearts since the day she came into this world. Her heart and smile are larger than life and her personality is as deep as the ocean. Our little mermaid was welcomed into heaven with the most colorful wings.
"We may not be able to hold our precious princess in our arms, but in our hearts we will carry on her memory with every beat so strong. Our hearts are forever connected, and though ours may be broken, hers is fully mended with eternal love ... forever red and blue, forever hearts for Isabella, Mommy and Daddy love you more, most, always, forever."
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her paternal grandparents, Lucille Dombrowski of Olean and David Dombrowski of Olean; her paternal great-grandmother, Frances Dombrowski of Olean; her maternal grandmother, Dawn Grover of Jasper; her maternal great-grandparents, Sharon and David Erskine of Jasper and Mark and Sandy Grover of Gillett, Pa.; a brother, Carson Tubbs of Austin, Pa.; a paternal uncle, Jimmy Dombrowski of Olean; a maternal aunt, Lauren Grover of Jasper; and a maternal uncle, Christopher Grover of Jasper.
Friends are invited to join with the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean. Rev. David Tourville will be the celebrant.
All are invited to attend a candlelight vigil service that will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday evening in Franchot Park, in Olean.
Donations will be accepted by Isabella's parents, to be used for the planned construction of a memorial to be named "Bella's Castle."
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 7, 2020