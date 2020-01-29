|
|
FRIENDSHIP - Iseabell M. VanDusen, 93, of 6679 County Road 20, passed away Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) at the Steuben Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Bath, following a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 24, 1926, in Nile, she was the daughter of Bert and Myrtle Gavitt Cook. On Nov. 1, 1944, in Nile, she married George R. Burch, who predeceased her March 23, 1996. On Aug. 10, 2001, in Friendship, she married Elmer G. VanDusen, who predeceased her Sept. 26, 2002.
Iseabell had grown up in Friendship and had resided in the town all of her life. She attended Friendship Central School.
For a period of five years she was a clerk at the Friendship Red and White Grocery Store. At this time she married George R. Burch, and from 1951 to 1955 was a multiple winder at Acme Electric Corp. in Cuba. For a year she drove milk truck for Friendship Dairies. During this time she made hand shaped butter, selling it in the area.
She was a member of the United Church of Friendship, of which she had been secretary for many years and member of the Friendship Daughters of the American Revolution.
Iseabell had a love for all kinds of antiques, such as cookbooks and dishes among other things. She enjoyed traveling, watching TV and yard sales.
Surviving are two stepsons, John (Denise) VanDusen of Delancy and James (Denise) Walker of Walton; three stepdaughters, Georgia (Allen) Merrill of Crystal Beach, Canada, Catherine (James) McDaniels of Santa Fe, N.M. and Mary Guslafson of Tucson, Ariz.; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and cousins, Linda (Mark) Fitzgerald of Bath and Charles (Janette) Gavitt of Canisteo.
She was predeceased by her stepfather, Norman Geary; a daughter, Anna Mae Torrence; and her sister, Mildred Ribble.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship. Funeral services will be held the following day at 1 p.m. Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at the United Church of Friendship. The Rev. Kirk Kirch, pastor, will officiate and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Church of Friendship.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 29, 2020