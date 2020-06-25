LITTLE GENESEE - J. Roderic Shaner, of 907 Streeter Brook Road, Little Genesee, went to sleep in death Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 85.



Born Feb. 2, 1935, in Jamestown, he was the son of Raymond and Lenna Shaner (deceased). He had two sisters, Onilee Burdick and Zoe Polen; and a brother, Donald Shaner (deceased).



Mr. Shaner thoroughly enjoyed high school at Bolivar Central School. Not only was he a good student, but he was also a star athlete on many championship winning teams in basketball and football.



After school, Rod started his career as a salesman and continued that for well over 50 years. Rod enjoyed golf and fishing as hobbies.



In 1955 Rod was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses; he was a member of the Central Hindsdale Congregation.



Rod loved good food and drink at local eateries and at home with friends and family. He was a big man, reaching 6'6'' in his prime, but was gentle and kind at all times. He also had a great vocabulary. Rod always thought before he spoke. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sonja Jean Shaner, married for 49 years; their daughter, Jennifer A. Shaner of Shinglehouse, Pa. and grandchildren Morgan and Sawyer; their daughter, Jeannine E. and husband Zachary S. Bentley of Amado, Ariz., and grandchildren Marcus, Portia and Alanna; and their son, Jaeson R. Shaner of Olean.



Services will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store