|
|
OLEAN- Jace Eugene Silvis, infant son of Andrew and Stacy Gayton Silvis, of 225 S. Third St., passed away Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019) at Oishei Children's Hospital, in Buffalo, following a brief illness.
Jace was born on March 6, 2019, in Buffalo.
Jace is survived by his parents; three brothers, Tyler Michael (Kali) Silvis, Railey Andrew Silvis and Hunter Anthony Silvis; grandparents; great-grandparents; as well as many other family members and friends.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at the Epic Church, 411 Henley St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Chuck Maine, pastor, will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Contributions can be made to the family, to offset medical expenses, at 225 S. Third St., Olean, N.Y. 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 18, 2019