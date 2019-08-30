|
|
LIMESTONE - Jack A. Lucco, 96, of North Main Street, Limestone, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home, surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 29, 1923, in Limestone, he was a son of the late Joseph and Blanche Rouzan Lucco.
Jack was a 1940 graduate of Limestone High School. In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served with the 82nd Engineers Combat Battalion, winning two battle stars for action, including the Normandy Invasion. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
On May 8, 1948, in Bradford, he married Joyce Eck Lucco, who survives.
Jack worked for J. Onofrio estate after WWII as a carpenter. He went to work at Corning Glass Company for a time, but returned to work for Henry Onofrio, doing general contracting work for the Onofrio estate. He began working as a self-employed local contractor, and worked for area families, including Mrs. Silverstein and Mrs. Henry.
He was a former member of the St. Patrick Church, in Limestone, where he served on the parish council and as an usher. He was awarded the Lay Award of St. Joseph, by the Dioceses of Buffalo, in 1994.
Jack enjoyed bowling and bowled for the Model T Inn in the Thursday night league, and with his wife, in the Sunday league. Jack was also an enthusiastic gardener, and loved hunting and fishing, with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 71 years, Joyce, are three daughters, Jacqueline Lucco of Bradford, Pa., Jeri Ann (Charles Coppola) Lucco of Columbus, Ohio and Julie (Larry) Carlson of Limestone; a daughter-in-law, Millie Lucco of Kiln, Miss.; a brother, Louis Lucco of Limestone; six grandchildren, Jay Lucco, Christa Coppella, Chris Lucco, Sarah Lucco, Abbey Carlson and Chad Carlson; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joel Lucco; a sister, Blanche Wentworth; and a brother, Joseph Lucco.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, with Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor as celebrant. Committal services, followed by military honors by members of the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 108, will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Limestone Volunteer Fire Department.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at hollenbeckcahill.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 30, 2019