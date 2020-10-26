ALLEGANY - Jack F. Peck, of 3839 Birch Run Road, passed away on Friday (Oct. 23, 2020) at his home.
Jack was born on Dec. 21, 1965, in Olean, a son of Jack F. and Melva D. Speta Peck.
Jack was a 1984 graduate of Allegany High School. He worked for Potter Lumber, and then after a short time with the carnival, Jack returned to Allegany.
He began working for his uncle, at Richard Peck Construction Company, where he worked for about 20 years. Jack then went to work at J.S. Wilby and Gary Davis, until he became disabled.
Jack was very active for almost 40 years in volunteer fire departments, starting at the young age of 18 years old. He first belonged to Allegany, then the town of Olean, returning back to Allegany Volunteer Fire Department.
During his 40 years, he held many positions including EMT; fire police; and has been currently acting as president for the past five years. He spent 24/7 hours at the fire hall and was very highly respected by the other members for his commitment to the calling.
Jack was also a member of the Sons of the Allegany American Legion, and was a "Cowboy" in Allegany.
Outside of the fire department, his family came first in his world. He loved them, and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his mother, Melva D. Peck of Allegany; his two daughters, Crystal L. (Charles Hamer) Lett of Cuba and Samantha E. (Jason) Homer of Olean; eight grandchildren, Richard, Charlie, Lanx, Matthew, Gabriella, Temperance, Isabella and Annabelle; three siblings, James H. (Lynne Faulkner) Peck of Franklinville, Kellie E. (Keith) Mitchell of Allegany and Edward P. (Theresa) Peck of Manassas, Va.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Jack was predeceased by his father, Jack F. Peck Sr.; three nephews, James, Jessie and Allen; and sister-in-law, Bobbie Jo Peck.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020) at the Robert A Livingston Community Center, 188 W. Main St., Allegany, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Richard L. Price, pastor of the Church of Christ in Bradford will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allegany Fire Department, 186 W. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706.