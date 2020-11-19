1/1
Jack W. Bilby
WELLSVILLE - Jack W. Bilby, 69, formerly of 3711 County Road 28, passed away Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at Absolut of Houghton, with his loving friend Lauren at his side.

He was born May 4, 1951, in Wellsville, the son of the late Woodrow and Helen Dixon Bilby. On Sept. 28, 1984, in Wellsville, he married the former Sandra Gray, who predeceased him Nov. 29, 2015.

Jack was raised in Wellsville, and was formerly employed by Allegany Arc. He also was a handyman who enjoyed painting houses and working for Papa Louie's Concessions during the summer months.

Surviving are two daughters, Michelle (Martin) Seamans of Olean and Helen Bilby of Wellsville; one granddaughter, Aubree Seamans; siblings, Robert (Tammy) Bilby, Lonnie (Nikki) Bilby, Clyde Bilby, Floyd (Donna) Bilby, Fred Bilby, Frank (Debra) Bilby, Lena Bilby and Mable (Bruce Weber); sister-in-law, Joyce Bilby; and several nieces and nephews.

Jack was predeceased, in addition to his parents and his wife, by three brothers, John, William "Bill," and Woodrow "Woody."

A memorial service is being planned, and will be announced at a later date.

Please consider memorial donations to the Crosstown Alliance Church, 450 N. Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
