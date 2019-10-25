|
|
OLEAN - Jack W. Finch, of 2971 Back Hinsdale Road, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
Jack was born on Dec. 23, 1946, in Olean, and was the son of Edward D. and Lillian D. Outman Finch. On July 11, 1970, at St. John's Lutheran Church, in Allegany, he married his wife of 42 years, the former Jaqcuelin H. Cummins, who predeceased him on Dec. 4, 2012.
Mr. Finch was a life-time resident of Olean. He was a 1965 graduate of Olean High School.
Mr. Finch enlisted in the Marine Corps, in October of 1965, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. For his service, he received the Vietnam Service and Campaign medals; the National Defense Service Medal; the Combat Action Ribbon; two Purple Heart medals; and the New York state Service Cross.
After his discharge from the Marines, Mr. Finch worked at the former St. Francis Hospital, for 22 years, and then the Olean General Hospital, for 10 years, where he worked in the maintenance and security departments, retiring in 2002.
Mr. Finch was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, in Allegany; a life-member of the St. Stephen's Club; a social member of the Pulaski Club; a member of the Eagles Club; and a life-member of the Hinsdale American Legion Post 1434.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing and coin collecting. Mr. Finch loved his pet cats and dogs.
Mr. Finch is survived by a son, Timothy L. "Tim" Finch of Ceres; two daughters, Christina L. (James) Bloise of Olean and Wendi F. Tyler of Henrico, Va.; seven grandchildren, Amber, Brandi and Derek Finch, James "Bubbs" and Mariah Bloise, and Taylor and Eddie Tyler; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Along with his loving wife, Mr. Finch was predeceased by his parents; his twin brother, Richard Finch; a brother, Donald Finch; and a sister, Carol Herrington.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Vicki Hedlund, Olean General Hospital pastoral care, will officiate. Burial will be in the Allegany Cemetery.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019