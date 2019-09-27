|
ALMA - Jacob I. Colwell, 93, of Alma, died Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) in Fox Run at Orchard Park.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) in the Shinglehouse United Methodist Church, Shinglehouse, Pa. The Rev. Preston L. Hutchins Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Attn: Foundation Dept. Team 7, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or the Shinglehouse United Methodist Church, 209 N. Lincoln St., Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 27, 2019