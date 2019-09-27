Home

Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-5431
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Shinglehouse United Methodist Church
209 N. Lincoln St.
Shinglehouse, NY
View Map
Jacob I. Colwell Obituary
ALMA - Jacob I. Colwell, 93, of Alma, died Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) in Fox Run at Orchard Park.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) in the Shinglehouse United Methodist Church, Shinglehouse, Pa. The Rev. Preston L. Hutchins Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Attn: Foundation Dept. Team 7, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or the Shinglehouse United Methodist Church, 209 N. Lincoln St., Shinglehouse, PA 16748.

Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
