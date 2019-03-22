Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline M. (Rarey) Glover. View Sign

WEST CLARKSVILLE - Jacqueline M. Rarey Glover, 72, born Nov. 22, 1946, was called home to our Lord, March 15, 2019, after a long battle with COPD, with her sister Donna Rae at her side, at Olean General Hospital.



Jackie was a graduate of Olean High School.



After graduation she was employed by AVX and Tops in Wellsville until retirement.



She is survived by her daughter, Clara M. Glover of Spencer Mountain, N.C.; a son, Eugene G. Glover of Olean; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; three sisters, Sandra L. Blauvet of Arcadia, Fla., Glenda L. Coykendall of Olean and Donna R. Skinner of Ceres.



Due to circumstances beyond the family's control, there will be no public visitation or funeral services for Jackie.



Jackie was loved by many and will be sadly missed by family and friends.