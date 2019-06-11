Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline S. Jefferds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RIXFORD, Pa. - Jacqueline S. Jefferds, 72, passed away Saturday (June 8, 2019) at Bradford Nursing Pavilion, following a brief illness.



Born Oct. 17, 1946, in Warren, she was a daughter of Alfred and Helen Haley King. She was formerly married to Robert "Bever" Jefferds of Eldred.



After graduating from Warren High School, she graduated from the Warren Area Vocational Technical School, as a licensed practical nurse. Jackie had resided in Warren and Mt. Jewett, before moving to Rixford.



She had been employed as a waitress at the Old Kettle, in Mt. Jewett, before it closed, and had been a bus driver, for the ATA, in Mt. Jewett. She was later employed as a nurse, at the Lutheran Home, in Kane, and at Helpmates, in Warren County.



Jackie loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed collecting Elvis memorabilia. She had been past first responder-EMT, for the Mt. Jewett Ambulance.



Surviving are a daughter, Janice (Randy Mountain) Jefferds of Warren; three sons, Stephen Jefferds of Alaska, Joseph (Billie) Jefferds of Kane and Christopher (Jorge) Jefferds of Coudersport; six grandchildren, Ashley, Garrett, Harley, Alicia, Kia and Colton; and nieces and nephews, Mary Jane, Helen, Linda, Mark and Gerry.



Jackie was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Chuck Boedecker in 2014; a sister, Mary Lou Matteson in 1981; a nephew, Robert; and a great-nephew, Mark.



Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday (June 14, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, in Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 15, 2019) at the funeral home, with the Rev. Rick Price, officiating.



