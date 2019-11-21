|
OLEAN - Jacquelyn R. Stevens, 84, formerly of Burnt Hill Road, Weston Mills, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit.
Born May 29, 1935, in Olean, she was the daughter of Richard H. and Elaine C. Adams Stevens.
Jacquelyn was a 1953 graduate of Olean High School. From 1955 to 1957, she served in the U.S. Women's Army Corps, at Valley Forge Army Hospital.
She began her employment with Corning Glass Works, in Bradford, Pa., for a number of years, before receiving her master's degree in social work, from the University of Buffalo, in 1989. She then began a career in counseling services, first for New York state at the Gowanda Psychiatric Center, then as a full-time counselor, for the Wellsville Counseling Center. She eventually worked part-time, for the Center, until her retirement in 1997.
She was a former member of the Obi Community Church, and was currently a member of the Little Genesee Seventh Day Baptist Church. She was also a former volunteer for Interfaith Caregivers. She supported several Christian programs in the area, and she enjoyed doing leather-working, as a hobby, for many years.
Surviving are two sisters, Barbara J. Seeley of Little Genesee and Linda Stevens of Olean; and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Kay Stevens on Sept. 7, 2005 and Sally Gayton on March 18, 2013; and a close friend, Sylvia Green on July 27, 1998.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) in the funeral home. Rev. Clint Pearsall, nephew to Jacquelyn, will officiate. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760 or to a .
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 21, 2019