Jacquelyn S. Swan
1939 - 2020
LOCKPORT -Jacquelyn S. Swan passed away Wednesday (May 13, 2020) in Elderwood at Lockport.

Born March 28, 1939, in Rochester, she was the daughter of Francis and Ethel Price Sercu.

Jacquelyn worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Buffalo, where she was a clerk.

She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and especially enjoyed being with her family, grandchildren and friends.

Jacquelyn is survived by her son, John (Robyn) Swan; grandchildren, Austin and Alyssa; siblings, Thomas (Elena) Sercu, Gerald (Casey) Sercu, David (Dawn) Sercu, Gary (Donna) Sercu, Ethel (Frank) Lee, Judy (Ron) Antholzer, Becky (Leigh) Martin and Debra (Sean) Hoy and the late Ronald Sercu; several nieces and nephews.

Jacquelyn was predeceased by her husband, Floyd J. Swan.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
