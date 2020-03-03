|
WEST CLARKSVILLE - James A. Barnes, of Absolut Care Allegany, passed away on Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) following a lengthy illness.
Stub was born Feb. 19, 1940, in Olean, and was the son of James S. and Rosa D. Perry Barnes. He was a 1959 graduate from Richburg Central School.
Stub served in the U.S. Navy from July 8, 1959 to July 7, 1964.
He was an employee of the former Line Material, McGraw Edison and Cooper Power, where he worked for 31 years, retiring in 1995.
Stub was a member of the Cuba American Legion Post 655 and a social member of VFW Post 2727 of Cuba.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino and occasionally he loved to have a manhattan.
Stub is survived by two brothers, Lawrence E. (Sharon) Barnes and Robert L. Barnes, both of Cuba; two nephews, Terry Barnes and Jason Barnes; and three nieces, Monique Geary, Jodi Poplawski and Leslie Bilotto.
A graveside service will be at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cuba Rod and Gun Club, 4361 West Keller Hill Road, Cuba, NY 14727.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2020