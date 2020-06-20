James A. Cicirello
WELLSVILLE - James A. Cicirello, 75, of 181 Stevens St., passed away at home, on Thursday (June 18, 2020) with his family at his side.

He was born Oct. 14, 1944, in Wellsville, the son of the late Anthony Chester and Ruth Mathern Cicirello. On April 28, 1973, in Wellsville, he married Susan Johnson who survives.

Jim was a 1962 graduate of Wellsville High school. He was first employed by Duff King Electrical Contractor, and then Worthington Corporation in Wellsville, for four years.

He began his career at the Wellsville Police Department in 1970, and retired as chief of the department in 2005. He was a former member of the Genesee Hose Company No. 5; co-founder of the Allegany County Rescue Squad; and a life-member of the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Rescue Squad.

He was a proud ham radio operator with the call letters KA2AJH, and in 1992, he erected and co-owned the C & S Communications Tower on Alma Hill.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are two children, Scott A. (Jenise) Cicirello and Jamie S. (Robert) Billings; 11 grandchildren, Lauren Cicirello, James A. Cicirello II, Quinn Cicirello, Craig Billings, Kyle (Jessica) Billings, Miranda (Aaron) Ervolino, Christopher (Payton) Billings, BaileaSue (David) Rounds, Erin Billings, Anthony Billings, and GracieSue Billings; seven great-grandchildren, Aiden and Elizabeth Ervolino, and Corbin, Molly, Ryan, Gavin and Lucas Billings; a sister-in-law, Judy A. Cicirello; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, William and Kathy Nash, Scott Whitney, Karen Martelle, Michael Baldwin, Dan and Annette Marsh, Jim Brizzee and Matt and Kristy Evans.

He was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a brother, Lewis C. Cicirello; an uncle, James Mathern; and special friends, Dan Martelle and Lois Brizzee.

Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville. A memorial service will follow visitation at 2 p.m., with Pastor Dennis Munro presiding. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps Rescue Squad.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
JUN
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 19, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeffrey Vossler
